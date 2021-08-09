3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000

Welcome to this quiet country Ranch home in Marcellus!! Bring all your HGTV ideas and add your finishing touches to make it your own. Wide open Great Room, with knotty Pine walls for all occasions. The gorgeous kitchen features Beautiful Amish Oak Custom made Cabinets all soft close and all brand new stainless steel appliances. This stunning kitchen opens to the Great Room. Lots of new windows and a sliding Glass door to let in the natural light. Split floor plan master suite on one side off the kitchen. Master bath has tiled Shower and a jetted Tub. The master suite also has a slider to the beautiful back yard. On the other side of the house are two nice size bedrooms, with a full bath. This house has original hardwoods through out. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Quality fixtures, brand new in both bathrooms. An open staircase from the Great room leads downstairs to the basement, which is partially finished with tile floors, great for a game room! All you need is some finishing touches to make this your home. House offered "AS IS".