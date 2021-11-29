 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,000

Welcome to 113 Smith Street. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, livingroom with fireplace and formal dining and living room. Home is locate on quent quiet street and backs up to Solvay baseball field. It is so close to all ameneties.

