Clean modern feel in this centrally-located Camillus raised ranch. Stylish mud room upon entry with large coat closet. This house is great for hosting with a sizeable recreation room and a half bath that leads out to the large deck and a massive, fully fenced-in yard. Plenty of space for lawn games or even a pool. Laundry room has tons of dry storage and access to the attached garage. Upstairs, you'll find a living room with front windows offering beautiful natural light. Great dining space flows nicely into the well appointed kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets. Down the hall, you'll find 3 generously-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom featuring a new skylight. 4-car driveway out front. 5 minute drive to Township, Fairmount and Erie Canal trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the…
- Updated
Mollie Anne Pelton
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.