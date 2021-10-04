 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900

Clean modern feel in this centrally-located Camillus raised ranch. Stylish mud room upon entry with large coat closet. This house is great for hosting with a sizeable recreation room and a half bath that leads out to the large deck and a massive, fully fenced-in yard. Plenty of space for lawn games or even a pool. Laundry room has tons of dry storage and access to the attached garage. Upstairs, you'll find a living room with front windows offering beautiful natural light. Great dining space flows nicely into the well appointed kitchen has ample counter space and cabinets. Down the hall, you'll find 3 generously-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom featuring a new skylight. 4-car driveway out front. 5 minute drive to Township, Fairmount and Erie Canal trails.

