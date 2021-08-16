Welcome to 212 Myron Rd, a three-level split ranch in the highly sought after West Genesee School District! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has hardwood floors throughout. The open living room and dining area makes for a warm and welcoming space. A walk-up attic and a full basement give you a ton of storage. Currently, the deep, one-car garage is screened and used as a family room with a half bath and a pellet stove. An 8ft sliding door off the back of the garage leads to a brick patio, with Sunsetter awning and an in-ground pool. This home was designed with entertaining in mind!! This home won't last, make your appointment to view it today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $159,900
