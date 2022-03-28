3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $164,900

Welcome Home! Well-maintained Colonial in West Genesee schools! Excellent curb appeal & deep lot have much to offer. Welcome guests w/ an enclosed front porch retreat. Upon entering, find cozy living space w/ hardwoods; Family Rm & Dining Rm. Warm up to wood stove, centrally placed to keep warm & toasty on chilly winter nights. Family rm windows boasts natural sunlight! Dining/Family Rm open, perfect for entertaining! Window seat & built in shelves: Dining rm. Rm off dining; perfect toy rm/study/office! Spacious Kitchen w/ large pantry! Kitchen appliances serviced & stay! Dryer/new washer stay! 1/2 bath off kitchen; wainscoting. New adds incl. Beautifully Ren. Large full bath, C/A, 5 sec. cameras, water filtration/softener sys., French drain/sump pump drainage. Master, small bdrm, hall, stairway, toy rm, 1/2 & full bath all painted! Backyard; Oversized two-tiered deck; Host summer gatherings. New swing set. Deep 1-car detached garage/shop (electric service) Small fenced area for pets or garden. Est. Rhubarb Plants! New Shed; extra storage. Great Value, Sought after schools, close to parks, shopping, hospitals & restaurants. 10 minutes to downtown Syracuse.