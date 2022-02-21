3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $164,900

Freshly updated Camillus Raised Ranch with In-Law possibilities. This 1,392 Sq. Ft. home features 3/4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Den and 1 Car Garage on a 50' x 125' lot with a Fully-Fenced Yard and Deck. The Lower Level has the Main Entrance with a large open Foyer and Closet, two finished rooms that could be a 4th Bedroom with a Den, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room with Exterior Entrance and access to the Garage. The Main Floor features 3 Bedrooms, a Full Bath, large, bright Living Room, Galley Kitchen with a new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Stove. The Dining Area has a Sliding Glass Door to the Deck and Backyard. There are 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath, too! This home features refinished Hardwood Floors, a new Furnace, newer Roof, Windows, Driveway and Landscaping. Located on a quiet street in the West Genesee School District, it's conveniently located just off of Rt. 173 and West Genesee Street, close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and Highways. Delayed showings until Friday (2/18/22) at Noon. Negotiations will start Monday (2/21/22) at at Noon.