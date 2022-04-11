 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900

This well cared for charming cape style home awaits its next owner. Conveniently located near shopping centers and easy access to highways. Enjoy a cozy updated eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances along with a separate full dining area. You'll love living in this beautiful home with all of its amenities, including three bedrooms, two full baths, a walk out basement and attached single car garage. Plenty of room to enjoy the spacious backyard where you can play, grill or just hangout. Your move in ready home awaits. Delayed showings until Thursday, April 7th at 5:00PM. All offers will be reviewed on Monday, April 11th at 6:30PM.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News