This well cared for charming cape style home awaits its next owner. Conveniently located near shopping centers and easy access to highways. Enjoy a cozy updated eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances along with a separate full dining area. You'll love living in this beautiful home with all of its amenities, including three bedrooms, two full baths, a walk out basement and attached single car garage. Plenty of room to enjoy the spacious backyard where you can play, grill or just hangout. Your move in ready home awaits. Delayed showings until Thursday, April 7th at 5:00PM. All offers will be reviewed on Monday, April 11th at 6:30PM.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900
