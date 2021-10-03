106 Dunhill is single floor living at it's best! Bright open concept combining the kitchen, living and dining areas with a sliding door to the back yard. All rooms are bright and light! The master is a nice size paired with a huge walk-in closet and custom tile no step shower. Two more nice sized bedrooms share the 2nd full bath. Off the kitchen is a full walk-in pantry and a separate laundry room. Enjoy the 2 car attached garage and the private office space off the garage. In the office you will find entrance to the backyard and the full walk up attic just waiting to be finished for extra living space or simply use for storage. All utilities are in attic. Home is located on a dead end street and is the last house on the right.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provide…
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the me…