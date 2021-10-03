3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900

106 Dunhill is single floor living at it's best! Bright open concept combining the kitchen, living and dining areas with a sliding door to the back yard. All rooms are bright and light! The master is a nice size paired with a huge walk-in closet and custom tile no step shower. Two more nice sized bedrooms share the 2nd full bath. Off the kitchen is a full walk-in pantry and a separate laundry room. Enjoy the 2 car attached garage and the private office space off the garage. In the office you will find entrance to the backyard and the full walk up attic just waiting to be finished for extra living space or simply use for storage. All utilities are in attic. Home is located on a dead end street and is the last house on the right.