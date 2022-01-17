If you love the outdoors, then don't miss this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the W. Genesee School District. Large, private back yard borders 9 Mile Creek where you can grab your fishing pole and fish right in your back yard! There are 2 outbuildings, one was a former garage but was converted to an office and offers lots of storage. The second building is huge and would make a great workshop and is piped ready for a wood stove. The large dining room and living room have plenty of room for entertaining. Close to conveniences but with a country feel!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900
