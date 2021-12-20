3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $169,900

This lovely Lakeland ranch is ready for new owners! Great curb appeal welcomes you with a new concrete walkway and lovingly kept exterior. The main level welcomes you with a large open concept kitchen and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace while the snow is starting to fall. The formal dining room greets you with beautiful hardwood floors that carry throughout all three bedrooms. The main level also boasts one and a half baths and laundry. The basement offers a lot of additional space with a large family or rec room, dry bar, a full bathroom, a great bonus space that could be used as a home office, as well as generous workshop and storage space. The fully fenced backyard offers privacy, a large deck and two sheds. The oversized two car garage offers a fully screened enclosure with ceiling fans and great storage. Additional highlights include a 6 year young furnace, well maintained roof and mechanicals, a double wide driveway, upgraded electrical service service, and newer replacement windows. Need we mention Solvay Electric service? Schedule your showing today. ***Offer deadline - 1:00pm on Saturday 12/4.