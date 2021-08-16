Super meticulous 3 bedroom cape in most convenience Fairmount location. Main floor bedroom for those wanting first floor living. Open living / dining room - or great room - with hardwood floors under the carpeting( can be viewed in the walk in hall closet or the closet off dining area. Newer vinyl windows. Updated oak kitchen with bow window over looking pretty yard. 2 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors. Garage spotless as it hasnt seen a car in MANY years and set up with both front and back overhead garage doors with screens. Super nice backyard with flagstone patio and paved area off garage. Full bone dry basement with plenty of storage.Lenox furnace new in 3/2006 and Bradford white hot water tank new in 8/2017. Taxes listed with no exemptions.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport, injuring the driver and passengers and c…
- Updated
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
- Updated
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
- Updated
AUBURN — A longtime Auburn Enlarged City School District educator is taking on an administrative position.
- Updated
Bishop Salvatore Matano has put the fate of Auburn's Catholic churches back into the hands of their parishes.
- Updated
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individ…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.