3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $170,000

Super meticulous 3 bedroom cape in most convenience Fairmount location. Main floor bedroom for those wanting first floor living. Open living / dining room - or great room - with hardwood floors under the carpeting( can be viewed in the walk in hall closet or the closet off dining area. Newer vinyl windows. Updated oak kitchen with bow window over looking pretty yard. 2 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors. Garage spotless as it hasnt seen a car in MANY years and set up with both front and back overhead garage doors with screens. Super nice backyard with flagstone patio and paved area off garage. Full bone dry basement with plenty of storage.Lenox furnace new in 3/2006 and Bradford white hot water tank new in 8/2017. Taxes listed with no exemptions.