3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $174,900

Step inside this airy raised ranch and imagine the possibilities. High living room ceiling and kitchen cutouts provide the feel of open-concept living. Gorgeous granite counters and butcher-block island are great for gatherings. Living space (currently staged as a dining area) can be utilized however your heart desires. Down the hall, you will find three bedrooms and a full bath. Lower floor showcases additional living space and half bath. Attached garage is both convenient and useful, complete with a full workbench already in place. Beautiful backyard boasts a large deck and sprawling lawn while the fence and trees give you privacy.