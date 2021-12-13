3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $174,900

You'll Picture Yourself with Family and Friends Gathered in this Warm and Wonderful West Side Raised Ranch. Boasting more than 1600 SqFt, 3 Generous size Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath's and several Living areas this Home allows the Perfect Opportunity for a 1st Floor In Law or Master Suite. Freshly Painted Throughout, Gorgeous Natural Hardwoods, some New Windows, Updated Lighting, New Carpeting and New Blinds. The Generous Fully Fenced in Flat Backyard is sure to Capture the Eye of many Buyers, the Potential is Endless! The Oversized 1.5 Car Heated Garage offers Plenty of Storage, Laundry and a Screen for the front of the Garage allowing this space to become even more Living Space in the Warmer Months. Desirable Neighborhood, Close to Wegmans, West Genesee Schools, Township 5 and Rte 690. Hurry, don't let this beauty get away! Taxes shown without exemptions. Please submit all offers by Monday 11/8/21 @ 7PM.