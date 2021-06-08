Wonderful Westvale opportunity! Do not miss this 3/4 bedroom home with two full baths and two half baths in Westhill School district. This partial brick front home has a second level master suite that will wow you. It is massive, offers a full bath, built-in drawers, and two separate areas perfect for a tv nook or home office. The main level with hardwood floors has two bedrooms, a full bath, an eat-in kitchen, living room, and a mudroom with half bath that formerly served as part of the garage. There is a massive double wide driveway, one car garage with opener, fully fenced yard with deck and shed, and sits on a stately corner lot. The basement is finished and has a wet bar, huge rec room, half bath, large laundry room, and a bedroom with egress window as well. This home is much more than meets the eye. Other highlights include vinyl windows, architectural roof shingles, no maintenance vinyl siding, waterproofed basement with lifetime warranty, and all appliances can stay! Seller is offering a one year home warranty complete with HVAC coverage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $174,900
