3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $174,900

If you're in the market for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the West Genesee School District today could be your lucky day. This spacious Cape Cod home is larger than most Cape Cod homes. It features a full bathroom on the upper level to go along with the 2 bedrooms. The basement level also has living space and a half bathroom. Updates include the kitchen, furnace (4 years old), the driveway has been repaved, the electrical box has been upgraded, 2 bathrooms have been remodeled and more. The Patterson Ave. neighborhood is very popular with 4 homes under contract as of this writing. This is your chance to get a home on Patterson Ave. if you weren't lucky enough to get one of the others.