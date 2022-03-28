3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $179,900

**Multiple Offers Received Best & Final Offers due Monday 3/28 7pm** Welcome to 4052 Cedarvale Rd! Impressively updated throughout, this warm & inviting home will exceed your expectations! A large Eat-In Kitchen offers newer tile flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. The comfortable Family Room features gleaming hardwoods, custom closets, and a wood burning stove. Step into the spacious, light-filled living room with newer windows, carpet just installed in 2021, and French Doors leading to the Master Bedroom. The total Bathroom remodel is sure to please, and the Laundry Rm boasts ample space for Pantry storage, crafting, or another use. Upstairs are 2 sizeable bedrooms with cedar closets plus attic space that's ready to be finished to your liking. Don't miss the expansive garage with 2 Bays, a large workshop area, and plenty of storage. Enjoy picturesque views of the hillside from your tree-lined yard with a deck, fire pit, natural limestone wall, and gardens loaded with perennials. You also have 2 convenient driveways. This beautiful property has been lovingly & meticulously transformed & is ready for you to call home!