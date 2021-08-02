3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $179,900

One level living at it's finest. The renovated ranch has been updated from top to bottom. Newly installed roof, Garage door, freshly painted exterior, and newly build open air porch that features composite flooring. Once you step inside the home you'll notice the gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The living -room features a center piece wood burning fire place that has been nicely updated. The dining area that's located right off the kitchen is big enough to fit a large table for family gatherings, plus a dry bar area to store your wine and adult beverages. Enter into the kitchen and you'll fall love with the design. The kitchen has black granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and higher end cabinetry plenty of room for storage. Towards the back of the house we have 3 large bedrooms and a updated bath-room. The basement was given a face lift too with an newly installed half bath, and bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or a guest room. This property sits on just over an acre of land and is conveniently located close to restaurant's, grocery stores, parks and a golf course right across the street. Come check out this beauty today before it's too late.