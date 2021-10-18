3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $184,900

WELCOME HOME ! Nestled along a quiet street in this desirable neighborhood, this charming cape features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, along with beautiful landscaping, a fully fenced yard, a deck and a fiberglass inground pool! Not to mention a fully finished basement with 3 bonus rooms; potential for a bedroom, family room/game room and office! This meticulously maintained home offers BRAND NEW FLOORING, BRAND NEW CENTRAL AIR AND NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN! Appliances 2 years old! ROOF ONLY 3 YEARS OLD!