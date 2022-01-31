This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home was updated 5 years ago with a new roof, siding, furnace, AC unit, windows, gutters, flooring, and appliances. Located in the popular "Seneca Knolls" neighborhood, which is close to Baldwinsville schools, the River, parks, and all major highways. Enjoy one level living with the added bonus of a partially finished basement for more living space. The EAT-IN kitchen features granite counters and a pantry. There is also a large living room with a gas fireplace, 3 good sized bedrooms, a full updated bathroom and another half bathroom and laundry room in the basement. The heated sunroom leads to an outdoor patio and to the fully fenced backyard which offers flowering bushes and lush landscaping. The one car attached garage completes this wonderful and inviting home. Don't miss this great opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $197,000
