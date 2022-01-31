 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,000

Amazing opportunity to call this house a home! Everything has been completely updated. Brand New Roof 3yrs ago, Furnace &Hot Water Tank 3 months old. All new Light Fixtures, New Carpet, New Vinyl Siding, New Windows & so much more. Inside you will find a beautiful large living room with an updated fireplace. Great dining area with access to the backyard, Brand new kitchen feautring granite counter tops, new appliances, & stunning cabinets. The first floor features a Owners Suite & full Bathroom, plus an adorable half bathroom. The best bonus is a sun filled second living Room Area with access to backyard deck(16ftx25ft). Upstairs you will have 2 large bedrooms & a full bathroom featuring stand up tiled shower, tub & new fixtures. Outside enjoy your large flat fully fenced in yard ! 2nd bonus this home is located on a Dead end st! West Genesee School District . Save on Taxes with STAR exemption . Add an additional 800 sq feet if walk out basement is finished

