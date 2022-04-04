Showings to start this Saturday April 2nd 1030am Welcome Home! This home has been completely updated. As you step in you are greeted with a large foyer , closest space and a half bath. The open floor plans allows for natural light to filter thorough the living room, dining room, and fantastic kitchen equipped with all new appliances. Refinished hardwoods are found throughout the home The second level boasts three large bedrooms that offer ample closest space and the same beautiful hard wood floors. The updated full bathroom completes this level. The lower level is finished giving you the opportunity to have an additional living room, den, office or rec room! Outside you have an oversized deck to enjoy all the seasons . ** Offers are due Sunday at 5pm**
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,000
