3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900

Welcome to this wonderful flat ranch located in West Genesee Schools. This house was built by my sellers and has been loved over all the years. Enjoy the one acre of wooded property and the 20x40 inground pool. This is a true ranch with an open floor plan. Good size kitchen with breakfast bar and a good amount of cupboards. The kitchen is open to the dining room that overlooks the main living room. New laminate flooring has been installed in the kitchen and hardwood floors are installed under all the carpets. All of the three bedrooms have good size closets and nice windows that bring in much light. The full bath has been updated with a full tub, new toilet and lighting. The seller has decided to convert the garage into the family's main living room with a brick wood burning fireplace and half bath. Lower level is finished with a wet bar, laundry area with wash tub and so much storage. Furnace, Air Conditioning and Hot Water Heater all newly installed in 2008. Enjoy all the charm this home has to offer and the large yard for the dog to roam and kids to play.