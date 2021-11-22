3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $199,900

Welcome to 304 Hornady Drive! This charming, well-cared-for home features 3 bedrooms and 2 updated full baths. A cozy, relaxing living room flows into an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Warm Edison lights enhance the uniquely designed ceramic tile on the kitchen floor. The sliding glass door off the kitchen leads to a new composite Trex decking overlooking the fully fenced-in back yard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a full bath. The spacious lower level is great for family entertaining and has a full bathroom. Maintenance free exterior and architectural shingles complete the home's unique qualities. Located in the West Genesee School Distract. Just a short distance to Township 5 and everything the Fairmount / Camillus area has to offer!