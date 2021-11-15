 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $214,000

  • Updated
You will love this delightful ranch with modern charm and views of Onondaga Lake. This three bedroom home has a one car garage under the house, almost 1,300 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, natural oak floors , and a modern kitchen. This beautiful ranch has brand new windows, an updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout, an on-demand water system and Solvay Electric! All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, only fifteen minutes to Syracuse and ten minutes to Wegmans. Includes two (2) parcels of land: ID # 313201 006.-01-03.0 74' x 139' (house) ID # 313201 006.-01-03.0 35' x 139'

