It's everything you love! Welcome to this amazing home on Warners Road, minutes away from Township 5, Canalway Trail, and Reed Webster Park. This home has a large and flat fully fenced back yard with a fully powered screened in gazebo and shed. This home has also been recently updated with new vinyl siding, double-pane windows throughout the house, and the entire interior has also been painted. Stunning kitchen with features such as granite countertops, custom cabinets, complete and matching kitchen set with a fridge, dishwasher, gas oven, and an over the range microwave. Just off the kitchen is a large mudroom with storage and an included Samsung washer and dryer. The adjoining formal dining room is a large and cozy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. 1st floor provides a large bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom across the hall. 2nd level boasts 2 large bedrooms with 2 closets each, and a full bath. In the basement there is an additional full bathroom, and large area for workout equipment, office, or even a play area. This house has so much to offer; it’s truly a must-see! Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $219,900
