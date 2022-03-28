Three Bedroom Two Bath Cape/Colonial Located in Westhill Schools on Parsons Drive, a Lovely Dual Carriageway Rich with Charming Homes and Architectural Diversity. Newer Roof, Driveway, Furnace, Central Air, Hot Water Heater, Upgraded Electrical Panel and Remodeled Kitchen with High End Appliances. Taxes shown with no exemptions. S.T.A.R. is $807 when applied for and obtained.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $225,000
