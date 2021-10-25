3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $230,000

Beautiful Colonial right in the middle of Camillus and the West Genesee school district. The first floor has a formal dining room and spacious living room with a updated kitchen and a cozy family room with a fireplace . Upstairs there are 3 good sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced in with a remolded back deck. Close to everything from shopping and many different restaurants. Come see this home before it is gone. Contingent to close on another home that is already under contract.