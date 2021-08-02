3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $234,900

Buyer backs out last minute and YOU get another chance at this great Onondaga Hill home. This home is the perfect combination of "rural" living but so close to downtown, the colleges and the hospitals! Situated on 1.29 acres and adjacent to the snowmobile trails this 1700 sf+ home has so much to offer. The main level of this home has a newly updated kitchen, formal dining room, half bath, large living room with pellet stove, mudroom entry/office, laundry and a main floor bedroom. Upstairs you will find two more nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level walk out basement offer so much potential as well. The backyard of this home is highlighted by a large deck, garden area, pond, "she-shed/man-cave" and a large outbuilding/garage. The outbuilding has a half bath and its own heat source! BRAND NEW SEPTIC INSTALLED 7/21! This home has so much to offer the outdoor enthusiast!