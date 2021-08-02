Buyer backs out last minute and YOU get another chance at this great Onondaga Hill home. This home is the perfect combination of "rural" living but so close to downtown, the colleges and the hospitals! Situated on 1.29 acres and adjacent to the snowmobile trails this 1700 sf+ home has so much to offer. The main level of this home has a newly updated kitchen, formal dining room, half bath, large living room with pellet stove, mudroom entry/office, laundry and a main floor bedroom. Upstairs you will find two more nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level walk out basement offer so much potential as well. The backyard of this home is highlighted by a large deck, garden area, pond, "she-shed/man-cave" and a large outbuilding/garage. The outbuilding has a half bath and its own heat source! BRAND NEW SEPTIC INSTALLED 7/21! This home has so much to offer the outdoor enthusiast!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with rec…
- Updated
We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an un…