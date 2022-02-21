This is an incredible opportunity to own an authentic mid-century home in the wonderful Winkworth neighborhood. Built by Shoeck in 1962, this artist's home is all top quality original work. Beautiful wood cathedral ceilings soar over the living room, dining room and kitchen. Several skylights throughout the home let in tons of natural light. The huge eat-in kitchen features original wood cabinetry and the adjoining den also has original gorgeous wood shelving and accents with a real "Mad Men" flair. Just off the den, there is a large sunroom with many possibilities. On the main level, there are three spacious bedrooms and two full baths and downstairs you'll find a huge space with tons of potential with high ceilings, lots of space for expansion and stubbing for another bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $234,900
