Charming Cape Cod in Westhill School district on a neighborhood street. This home has tons of charm with a first floor bedroom, fenced in yard, and finished basement. First floor includes formal dining room, large living room with wood burning fireplace, bedroom, full bathroom and bright kitchen. Kitchen includes white cabinetry, stainless appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Wood floors throughout add warmth and charm. Two generous sized bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Basement is finished for extra living space and adds tons of options for use-home office, play room, home theatre, your options are endless. The fully fenced back yard and screened in back porch are features that will please any buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $234,900
