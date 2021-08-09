*BEST HOME IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD* Beautiful village of Solvay home is a must-see! This home offers updated and energy efficient appliances and windows. There are three bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms for privacy. You will LOVE this modern kitchen and the natural light shining in. The basement has more space than you can hope for with a bonus room for guests, a workout center or more storage space. The spacious fenced yard is perfect for children, pets and entertaining. Don't miss the dark natural hardwoods that feel luxurious in the upstairs living space! Call today to see this perfectly maintained Solvay home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $245,000
