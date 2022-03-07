 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $249,900

All offers due Monday 3/7 at 12pm. Welcome Home! This lovely Westvale brick home features newer mechanicals, a remodeled kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace and beautifully enclosed porch overlooking the private newly fenced-in yard. The partially finished basement with half bath has dual access from the garage & interior of home. The full unfinished attic is great for storage. Located in the much sought after Westhill School District, there's nothing else left to do other move in!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News