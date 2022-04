3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $250,000

WELOME TO WESTVALE! THIS HOME WILL CAPTIVATE YOU THE MOMENT YOU ARRIVE. 2 CAR GARAGE & BLUESTONE FRONT ENTRYWAY WELCOME YOU. VAULTED CEILING IN THE FOYER, W/A WIDE OPEN LAYOUT! GOURMET KITCHEN W/BRIGHT WHITE CABINETRY, SPACIOUS QUARTZ ISLAND & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OVERLOOK THE DINING & LIVING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. UPDATED RECESSED LIGHTING ALONG WITH ORIGINAL DECORATIVE LIGHT FIXTURES. FAMILY ROOM FEATURES WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE W/ LOCAL BARN WOOD MANTEL. CONVENIENT HALF BATH OFF OF THE FAMILY ROOM. SLIDING GLASS DOOR THAT LEADS YOU TO YOUR BACK TREX COMPOSITE DECKING & STAMPCRETE PATIO, WITH A GORGEOUS VIEW OF YOUR FULLY FENCED IN YARD. UPSTAIRS – THE MASTER BEDROOM IS FIT FOR A KING! HIS & HER CLOSETS. EN SUITE BOASTS GRANITE VANITY & CUSTOME TILE SHOWER. 2 ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS W/ CROWN MOLDING & ANOTHER BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED FULL BATHROOM W/ MARBLE VANITY. DOWNSTAIRS – THE PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT PROVIDES ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE FOR ENDLESS OPPORTUNITY. LARGE EGRESS WINDOWS, NEW ON DEMAND BOILER & STORAGE SPACE GALORE! NEW ROOF, NEW GARAGE DOORS. WESTHILL SCHOOLS DISTRICT. CLOSE TO FAIRMOUNT SHOPPING & MAJOR ROADWAYS!