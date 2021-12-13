3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $250,000

Welcome Home To 97 Bronson Rd! This well maintained ranch home is ready for it next owner. Wide open concept from the kitchen to the large family room with cathedral ceilings, large windows, hardwood floor, and gas fireplace. Elegant kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and nice sized island. Three bedrooms including a great owner's suite with massive walk in closet and nice bathroom. The second bedroom also features a large walk in closet and direct access to the second full bathroom. The basement has been partially finished providing an approximate additional 600 sq ft of living space including one large family room and a second multi functional room that is currently used as a fitness room. Tons of storage in the unfinished parts of the basement. Two car garage. Front porch and private back deck. Great corner lot in a great location. Only a couple minutes from Wegmans, retail outlets plaza, and Rt 695. Schedule an appointment today! Delayed negotiations until Monday 12/13 at 6 pm.