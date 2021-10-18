*OPEN HOUSE Saturday 1pm-3pm & Sunday 11am-1pm* Looking for first floor living? Look no further! This spacious patio home located on a quiet street of Brantford Park features over 1,700 sq/ft of living space, brand-new carpet, paint and refinished hardwood floors. Enjoy first floor laundry, covered deck, and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining family and friends. First floor features master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet and additional bedroom. Upstairs you'll find a loft area that can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom or office space. Unfinished basement great for storage or can be finished off for additional space. Keep your utility bills low with Solvay Electric! Schedule your showing and call this home! *Note - tax records indicate 1460 sq/ft. True square footage is approx. 1740. Tax records do not include the additional 280 sq/ft for the upstairs bedroom/loft area.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $275,000
