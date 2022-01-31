Welcome to 4331 November Lane, this three bedroom, two & a half bath contemporary colonial is ready for you. Upon entry you are greeted by the openness of the living room that flows to a formal dining area, the kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, and ample pantry space and is large enough for a breakfast nook. There is a slider to the back deck along with entrance to the cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. The first floor also has a half bath and first floor laundry area. The open staircase leads to three good sized bedrooms, a guest bath and master suite with a private bath. All this on nearly a 1/2 acre in the award winning West Genesee School District. Come today and make this home your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $279,000
