3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $299,900

This well maintained, spacious Onondaga Hill colonial sits on nearly an acre, and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Applewood Acres development. As you enter the two-story front foyer, expect to be impressed! The living room, with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings, flows seamlessly into the eat-in kitchen. Off the kitchen, there is a formal dining room with hardwood flooring and double windows overlooking the front porch and yard. Completing the first floor, a half bath, laundry and mud room are located conveniently across from the garage entry. The open center staircase leads you to two good-sized bedrooms with double windows and ample closet space. These two bedrooms share a full bath. The primary bedroom features double closets and an ensuite with no-step shower. You’ll appreciate the many updates including Andersen replacement windows, new carpet, garage door & fresh paint. The picturesque setting will draw you to the outdoors to enjoy the tranquil back yard, concrete patio and new shed with overhead door and electrical service! If you listen closely, you can hear the creek running along the back of the property. This home is a must see!!!