Due to daughters wedding Saturday, all offers due Tuesday at noon. Thank you. A flowing stream greets you to this private 2.5+ acre lot with total privacy yet plenty of lawn to enjoy.Designed and built as his own home by Syracuse Architect Milton Vandusen this mid century ranch with Redwood & stone accents blends perfectly with the nature that surrounds it. The living areas all face south offering the most sun with huge picture windows in all 3 bedrooms & expansive windows in the great room - who wouldn’t love to work from home looking out these windows enjoying nature year round? Authentic redwood on the walls & stone fireplace with built ins add character to your entertaining. Gorgeous sunroom/den. Many improvements over the last 7 years including New kitchen & 2 full baths, all new flooring. 7 year old boiler offering split hot water heat with baseboards in the bedrooms & Radiant ceiling heat in the living areas - utilities averaging a low $200 per month. Huge 2 1/2 car garage with collapsable work benches. Taxes with listed with no exemptions. Square footage differs from tax records as open porch converted to enclosed year round space.
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
- Updated
The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education is evaluating how it plans to handle future meetings after its September session end…
- Updated
*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is …
- Updated
The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Customers walking up to the doors at Auburn's two McDonald's restaurants are now being greeted by signs letting them know that orders will be …
- Updated
AUBURN — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Auburn man facing murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole.
- Updated
After a week of blowouts, it's time for a mercy rule in high school football, writes sports reporter Justin Ritzel in his latest column.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.