3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $329,000

all offers due Tuesday 9/21/2021 at noon. Thank you. A flowing stream greets you to this private 2.5+ acre lot with total privacy yet plenty of lawn to enjoy.Designed and built as his own home by Syracuse Architect Milton Vandusen this mid century ranch with Redwood & stone accents blends perfectly with the nature that surrounds it. The living areas all face south offering the most sun with huge picture windows in all 3 bedrooms & expansive windows in the great room - who wouldn’t love to work from home looking out these windows enjoying nature year round? Authentic redwood on the walls & stone fireplace with built ins add character to your entertaining. Gorgeous sunroom/den. Many improvements over the last 7 years including New kitchen & 2 full baths, all new flooring. 7 year old boiler offering split hot water heat with baseboards in the bedrooms & Radiant ceiling heat in the living areas - utilities averaging a low $200 per month. Huge 2 1/2 car garage with collapsable work benches. Taxes with listed with no exemptions. Square footage differs from tax records as open porch converted to enclosed year round space.