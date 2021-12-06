3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $329,900

A rare opportunity in the Westhill SD in Winkworth, this ranch is unbelievably spacious and convenient to everything. The main level has the Primary Suite with a bonus room for an office, workout space or a small nursery, a very large bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower, and vanity area with huge closets. Then you have the open living room and sunroom featuring stunning views, a formal dining room, a den with lovely built-ins and a gas fireplace, a huge laundry room with high end washer and dryer and plenty of storage, a kitchen featuring custom Wood Mode cabinetry, a large island, desk area and eat-in nook, a handy half bath and access to a massive outdoor deck all surrounded by trees with plenty of privacy. Just down the spectacular wooden spiral staircase is the lower level full walkout space with two more bedrooms, another full bath, a second full kitchen and living room/den that would be a great teen suite, guest suite or perfect for multi generational living. Plus, there is a very generous amount of storage space. This absolutely wonderful home won't last! Showings start on Sept 16th!