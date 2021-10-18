3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $339,900

Welcome to 4762 Manor Hill Drive!! This Custom built Colonial will captivate you the moment you walk in. Gorgeous Landscaping provides unbelievable curb appeal! Open Floor Plan is complemented by an Open Staircase, giving you a view of the entire 1st Floor! Light and bright with an abundance of windows! Hardwood Flooring is in pristine condition. Enjoy cooking in your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island that seats 4 & lots of cabinet space! Kitchen is open to the Huge Family Room with gas fireplace & slider to back deck, overlooking the backyard & kidney shaped pool! 1st floor laundry & mudroom! Master suite has new master bath & walk in closet. Finished Lower Level, with 900 sf, allows for even more living space! Newer Furnace, Central Air, Water Heater, Roof! This Home has to be seen to be appreciated! So much to offer in the Tabitha Creek Neighborhood! Checkout the Virtual Tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P8NQzGpMRkH&mls=1