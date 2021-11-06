Just move into this beautiful Milback built home located in Malibu Hills Estates. Built in 2020, the owner's job transfer means you can enjoy New Construction without the wait! Open floor plan with lots of natural light and gleaming hardwood floors. 1st Floor Mudroom and Laundry for easy clean up! Master Suite with large walk-in closet. The possibilities are endless with the huge, walkout basement. Perfect for additional living space and extra storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $340,000
