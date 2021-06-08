Situated on over an acre of perfectly manicured grounds this ranch welcomes you with warm and charming presence. Home has been thoroughly remodeled and masterpiece was created. Enter to an airy, light filled open floor plan, enhanced by high ceilings. Adjacent gourmet/functional kitchen equipped with granite countertops, new cabinetry/backsplash. Upgraded SS appliances. Gorgeous island w/storage and sitting area. Enough space to prep meal, serve, host -all at once. Living Room look out through sliding door to an outdoor entertaining place. Custom built deck w/great sitting area to savor yard scenic view. Main level continue to great bedrooms, including grand & relaxing master suite. All bathrooms are completely redone.Exquisite, carefully designed, down to the last detail (1440 sq.ft) lower level is suitable as guest or an in-law suite, equipped with a 2nd kitchen, full bath, an office/library, play room. Walk out to an outdoor retreat, to unwind and enjoy barbecuing, cozy get together under custom build pergola. Continue walking the ground to find tranquil trails, garden. The comfort, fresh air will enrich live experience. In addition adjacent(deeded) parcel is included in a sale. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $349,900
