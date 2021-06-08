3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $374,900

Don't miss your opportunity to live like you are on vacation! This beautiful log home sits on 6.5 acres where privacy and wildlife are right in your own yard! From the minute you enter the welcoming front porch you will fall in love with the open floor plan and natural wood from floor to ceiling. A large kitchen and dining room with French doors leads to the back deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped yard. An abundance of natural light filters in through the many windows and adds a beautiful glow. There is a first floor bedroom and full bath, along with a laundry room. An open staircase leads you to a large balcony loft area overlooking the downstairs and offers a great area to sit back and relax after a long day. 2 large bedrooms & full bath complete the second floor. A finished basement has endless possibilities & offers much more storage space along with a Geothermal heat pump heating/cooling system. As if this wasn't enough to make you fall in love, there is an additional 2 car detached garage with a 2 bedroom apartment above that would be great for guests or a potential Airbnb. Don't miss out on this unique property and enjoy a Staycation every day! Delayed neg 18th@8 pm View More