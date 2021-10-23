Maintenance-free Living! Shaker Heights has an HOA that takes care of your lawn, landscaping and plowing so you spend less time on yard work and more time enjoying life. The "Kelsey”, by Milback Custom Homes! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1703 sq. ft. ranch has a beautiful open concept. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island for open seating and views of the great room. Large open great room w/gas fireplace, mantle and tile surround. The first-floor master suite features a luxury bath, with a tile shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Two very spacious additional bedrooms and a full bath. Foyer, mudroom with built-ins, laundry room and a 2 car garage round up this spacious open ranch home. Additional features include 3 1/4" hardwoods, oversized trim and baseboards, central air, 9'ceiling through-out and more. Superior craftsmanship and attention to detail are apparent. Don’t miss out on your chance to build this custom home. Some pictures are of previous customers' home. Incorporate some of these ideas into your new home or make it your own. Current taxes reflect land only. Come Build it better with Milback!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad br…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said that the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bridge in Aurelius Monday was later pronounced dead.
Dia Carabajal, a professor at Cayuga Community College and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, repeatedly used her college email …
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturd…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a Union Springs house, displacing a family of four.
More than eight years after the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and Seward House Museum removed Thomas Cole's "Portage Falls on the Genesee" from t…
Musicians from Auburn and beyond are mourning one of their own after Leonard "Leon" Miller passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 45.