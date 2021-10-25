3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $379,900

Maintenance-free Living! Shaker Heights has an HOA that takes care of your lawn, landscaping and plowing so you spend less time on yard work and more time enjoying life. The "Kelsey”, by Milback Custom Homes! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1703 sq. ft. ranch has a beautiful open concept. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island for open seating and views of the great room. Large open great room w/gas fireplace, mantle and tile surround. The first-floor master suite features a luxury bath, with a tile shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Two very spacious additional bedrooms and a full bath. Foyer, mudroom with built-ins, laundry room and a 2 car garage round up this spacious open ranch home. Additional features include 3 1/4" hardwoods, oversized trim and baseboards, central air, 9'ceiling through-out and more. Superior craftsmanship and attention to detail are apparent. Don’t miss out on your chance to build this custom home. Some pictures are of previous customers' home. Incorporate some of these ideas into your new home or make it your own. Current taxes reflect land only. Come Build it better with Milback!