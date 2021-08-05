Milback Custom Homes presents “The Kelsey”, a gorgeous 1703 sq foot ranch with a beautiful grand kitchen, granite counter tops, and all stainless-steel appliances, large island for open seating and a view of the great room. First floor master suite features a luxury bath, lavish shower, and a huge walk in closet. Two additional very spacious bedrooms and full bath with a 2 car garage. Shown are many of the ideas that may be incorporated into your new home as final design has not yet been chosen. Quality materials & superior craftsmanship. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind custom home! Pricing subject to change dependent on final design. Come Build it better with Milback!
3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $399,490
