3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $447,900

Introducing The Tucker "A" by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1771 sq. ft. open concept ranch home is currently under construction. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance, and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Beautiful kitchen with island is open to the dining area and oversized great room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom and master bath with a double sink, tile surround shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a main bath, with first-floor laundry. This home also includes a front entry foyer, mudroom, covered front porch, and a 2 car garage. Beautiful farmhouse style both inside and out. Upgrades include custom kitchen design, tray ceiling at the great room with custom millwork at fireplace mantle, custom tile shower with bench in master, and black interior hardware to complement the farmhouse style. Also includes a high-efficiency furnace, central air, poured wall foundation and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants, also minutes away from Towship 5 and downtown entertainment! Why settle for less? Build it better with Milback!