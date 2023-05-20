Check out 4378 Cedarvale Rd situated on 2 grassy & wooded acres in Marcellus schools! Custom built in 2018, this 3,225 sq ft country colonial with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths is prime for Entertaining! At the core, is the two story open living room with catwalk & loft recreation area – perfect for billiards, poker night, or relaxing. Living room also features cozy Heat & Glo gas fireplace and adjacent storage room, originally designed as first floor bedroom. The kitchen and dining room flow together seamlessly while accommodating many people! Kitchen features custom soft close cabinets topped with Granite counters, and luxury Jenn Air stainless appliances; dual fuel stove. Upstairs are three generous sized bedrooms & 2 full baths + laundry. The primary bedroom includes private Jacuzzi tub, timeless subway tile, granite vanity. Must have a LARGE garage? This is 36’Lx24’W – plenty of room for two full size vehicles + storage! Backyard is private, beautiful composite deck & in ground freshwater pool. Apple trees & concord grapevines! See attached list for more! Freshly painted throughout! Just move in & enjoy! Delayed showings until Saturday 5/20 at 11am.