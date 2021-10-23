3 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $495,825

Introducing The Matte by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1808 sq. ft. open concept ranch home is ready to be built. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance, and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Beautiful kitchen with island is open to the dining area and oversized great room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom and master bath with a double sink, tile surround shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a main bath, with first-floor laundry. This home also includes a front entry foyer, large mudroom, covered front porch, covered rear deck, and a 2 car garage. Beautiful farmhouse style both inside and out. Upgrades include custom kitchen design, tray ceiling at the great room with antique reclaimed beams, custom millwork at fireplace mantle, California closet, and custom tile shower with bench in master, black exterior windows, tankless hot water heater, and black interior hardware to complement the farmhouse style. a high-efficiency furnace, central air and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants, also minutes away from downtown entertainment! Why settle for less. Build it better with Milback!